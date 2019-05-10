SALEM, OR (KPTV) - With record hot temperatures in Oregon, first responders and water rescue teams said they can’t stress enough the importance of being safe out on the water.
At Wallace Marine Park in Salem, the city has put out lifejackets at kiosks a few weeks early because of the warm temperatures.
“Even if you know how to swim when the water is this cold you probably need a jacket.” Antonio Arechiga of Salem said.
He’d just come off the water Friday.
“Today was the first day that I saw them and I thought it was pretty nice that they provide those,” Arechiga said.
Salem Fire’s Water Rescue Team hopes they will help save lives on this stretch of river. They’ve been called to their fair share of water rescues here over the years.
They are not only concerned about the cold-water temperatures but the debris that is lurking below.
“When you are making your way out there to kind of have fun it turns into a bad situation when you get caught up in this stuff,” Tod Woodward with Salem Fire said.
They want people to have fun out on the river and enjoy the sun, but add they want people to be safe.
Enjoy your time down here or where ever you go but just remember there are dangers in the water and respect the water,” Woodward said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
