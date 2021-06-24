Hot weather shuts down Beaverton vaccination events, as Oregon nears 70% vaccination goal

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is roughly one percentage point away from reaching 70% of people vaccinated in Oregon. Currently, about 35,000 more people 18 years of age and older still need to get the shot.
As we approach a heat wave though, some outdoor vaccine clinics are shutting down, like the ones hosted by Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center and Foundation at the Tektronix site in Beaverton. While they plan to stay open through the rest of Thursday and Friday, they’ve canceled Saturday and Sunday’s vaccination events because of the hot weather. They will be back next Wednesday through Friday. Here’s more information on how to get there.
Hazel Wheeler, the health and safety programs manager for Virginia Garcia, told FOX 12 it could get up to 120 degrees with the combination of the sun, being on asphalt and under tents.
“It’s incredibly tough, not just because of the vaccination rate but because of the folks that we know that we’re vaccinating now. They’re the people that are finally able to get a vaccine. We’ve created an environment that’s comfortable and meets and works with their schedules, and to shut that down, it’s difficult,” said Wheeler.
Meanwhile, Clackamas County Health Officer Dr. Sarah Present said they are concerned about unvaccinated people gathering to enjoy the weather this weekend with the ongoing spread of COVID-19. She said unvaccinated people should still distance and wear masks while finding cooling resources when needed.
Clackamas County's vaccination events have all been moved into air-conditioned spaces and while a few have been postponed, Present said she doesn’t anticipate a measurable impact on the statewide goal.
Clackamas County is offering 100 $100 gift cards to Fred Meyer at their vaccination event in Clackamas Town Center Friday beginning at 2 p.m., until they are gone. It’s an opportunity to cool down and get some grocery money, too.
