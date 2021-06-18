HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Ninety degree temps are just around the corner, and people were already enjoying a beautiful Friday evening to kick off the weekend.
"I'm totally fine with it, I was done with the rain and ready for it," Portlander Bonnie Johnson said.
"My siblings are visiting so we wanted to come get some ice cream and then probably go to Council Crest Park to watch the sunset over the city," Eliana Doering said.
Doering and her family have a busy weekend planned, with hikes, the coast and getting out on the water.
"We actually just had our inflatable standup paddleboards come in the mail so we’re planning on taking them for a spin this weekend hopefully," she said.
"I'm a summer lover so the fact that we get the chance to beat the heat in the water on our new paddle boards, I'm really excited for it," Josh Doering said.
No surprise that a lot of people are eager to enjoy the heat but also stay cool. Chris Manea manages the Ace Hardware in Hood River where summer gear is flying off the shelves.
"Coolers are huge, I can’t get enough coolers to satisfy the demand on coolers, patio furniture, camp chairs you know anything that really has anything to do with spending time outside, people are hauling outta here as fast as we can put it on the floor," Manea said.
He said propane canisters for camping, kiddie pools and hoses are going left and right, plus they’re still having trouble keeping everything in stock with supply chain disruptions from the past year.
"You kind of took for granted that you got 99% of what you wanted and now I’m happy if I'm getting 70%," he said.
He said it’s been difficult getting stuff from overseas as well as getting trucks to haul the loads.
He ordered some plastic Adirondack chairs in October that were supposed to be here in March.
He says he doesn’t even think they’re in the country yet.
So, something to keep in mind if you’re shopping for summer and can’t find what you’re looking for.
