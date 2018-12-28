PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - DoubleTree by Hilton employees accused of racially profiling a guest in a Portland hotel lobby have been placed on leave and the business posted an apology on social media.
The story generated headlines nationwide after Jermaine Massey posted video of the incident on Instagram.
Massey’s attorneys, Kafoury & McDougal of Portland, stated Massey was “calling his mother while black” and was subsequently confronted by a security guard on the night of Dec. 22 at the hotel in northeast Portland.
Massey claims he presented his hotel key to the worker and questioned why he was being singled out, which led the security guard to call him a “security threat.”
The initial conversation between Massey and the security guard was not recorded by Massey.
Massey began recording the incident and captured the security guard telling Massey that police have been called out to the hotel. A manager then told Massey the security guard had the right to question him.
Watch the full video here.
The Portland Police Bureau confirmed an officer spoke to Massey and offered him assistance getting a room at a new hotel, but Massey declined that offer.
“The officer offered him a ride, but Mr. Massey explained he had his own car and would drive himself, rather than leave in the back of a police car,” according to a statement from Massey’s attorneys.
Massey went to another hotel for the night, stating he was told by police that DoubleTree staff “demanded that he be arrested for trespass if he did not leave the premises.”
DoubleTree Portland issued a statement Wednesday describing the incident as “unfortunate” and said they hoped to contact Massey to “resolve this matter.”
Massey’s attorneys said he was “publicly humiliated” and demanded a public statement in response from DoubleTree by Hilton to address why Massey was approached by security and how he was considered a threat to security.
On Friday, DoubleTree Portland issued another statement on Facebook and Twitter saying the employees involved in this case have been placed on leave pending an investigation.
The employees involved have since been placed on leave for the duration of this investigation, and we will take the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again. (4/4)— DoubleTree Portland (@doubletreepdx) December 28, 2018
Hotel staff also tweeted that they would be seeking the “counsel of community leaders.”
We are seeking the counsel of community leaders, and will engage a third-party to conduct a full investigation into the incident – reviewing our internal processes, protocols and trainings to ensure we are creating and maintaining a safe space for everyone. (3/4)— DoubleTree Portland (@doubletreepdx) December 28, 2018
"We sincerely apologize to Mr. Massey for his treatment this past weekend, and deeply regret the experience he endured. It was unacceptable and contrary to our values, beliefs and how we seek to treat all people who visit our hotel,” according to DoubleTree Portland.
We have a zero-tolerance stance on discrimination of any kind, and do not tolerate behavior of that nature. (2/4)— DoubleTree Portland (@doubletreepdx) December 28, 2018
There is no word if Massey intends to take legal action against the hotel.
The hotel’s review page on Yelp showed comments had been temporarily disabled this week, because, “This business recently made waves in the news, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
