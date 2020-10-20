PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tax revenues are helping illustrate how bad the hotel industry has been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tax revenue from hotel stays is down 91 percent compared to the same time period last year.
The City of Portland collects a six-percent tax when someone stays at a hotel in the Rose City. Five percent goes to Portland’s general fund, while the remaining one percent goes to Travel Portland’s budget.
In the second quarter of 2020, the City of Portland reports it had collected $939,670.80 from that five percent lodging tax. In the second quarter of 2019, the city reports it had collected $10,954,921.14, a 91 percent drop.
When you look at the first quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, that revenue is down 83 percent.
Taking a look at the impact the pandemic is having on tax revenues. The city of Portland collects a 5% tax when you stay at a hotel. New data shows the second quarter is down 83% compared to Q1 2020.— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 21, 2020
Megan Conway with Travel Portland says things are improving.
“We still know that we do have some tourists coming to town, certainly based on some of the attractions and what we are hearing from our hotels,” Conway said.
The tourism agency is in the mix of everything, tasked with showcasing the Rose City.
“We are certainly seeing some rooms booked and the occupancy was back up in August to about 33 percent, which was growth from what we’d seen in the early days of COVID,” Conway said.
Conway says they are typically working to attract out of state and foreign tourists to Portland. She says they have switched focus to help local businesses.
“Right now, our real focus is on getting locals out into businesses and attractions and supporting the hotels,” Conway said. “All of us who have been in our homes might enjoy a night away and you can certainly do that here in Portland as well.
What is helping is the City of Portland is hosting Top Chef, which is filing it’s latest season in the Rose City. The Vancouver Whitecaps are also in town playing their games at Providence Park because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
“We sort of look at Portland has become a little bit of a bubble town, so to say,” Conway said. We have the Whitecaps here who are taking over one of the hotels in downtown.”
(2) comments
More results of demotard 'leadership'. Clear the swamp of them!
#duh. This town (and state) is run by incompetent fools. Downtown looks like Baghdad. Nobody in their right mind would spend any time or money there.
