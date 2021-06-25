Hotels filling up around Portland metro area due to heat concerns

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Without air conditioning, the heat might feel unbearable this weekend, even inside your own home. There may not be a lot of places to get out of that heat, but hotels say it appears they are a popular choice this weekend.
The Inn at Northrup Station said their reservations were going quickly. By Friday afternoon the hotel was already about 95% booked for the heat wave. Other hotels told FOX 12 they were seeing a similar increase in reservations for the weekend.
Hotels say they have been seeing steady increases week-to-week as COVID restrictions around the country have been lifted and more people feel comfortable getting out. They say that has added to some of the increase in rooms being reserved, but the Inn at Northrup Station says customers have been booking this weekend specifically because of the heat.
“It seems that many people are planning staycations. I’ve gotten quite a few calls where people are asking if we have A/C, because evidently it seems many of the people in town don’t have air conditioning available, so that’s just something that we provide,” employee Mason Johnson said.
Other hotels told FOX 12 they have some rooms open for Sunday and Monday and said if those rooms get booked it will certainly be for the heat. Many hotels say they are almost at capacity.
