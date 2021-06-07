PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The efforts to get more members of the Latino community vaccinated got a boost on Monday. A brand new, Spanish language, COVID-19 vaccine hotline launched. Organizations that advocates for the Latino community have been asking for something like this for a couple months.
A partnership with three counties and the state finally made it a reality. Latino Network announced the launch of the new hotline Monday and operators are now standing by. The organization partnered with Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties and the Oregon Health Authority to put it all together.
People wanting to know more about the COVID-19 vaccines and where to get them can call and their call will be answered by a community health worker who speaks Spanish. They’ll be able to answer questions about the vaccines and even help schedule an appointment to get one. The number for the hotline is 833-822-7828.
