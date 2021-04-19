Hottest weekend yet with tulips in peak bloom and boaters taking to the river

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - It's the hottest weekend so far this year and it felt like everyone was outside enjoying it.
The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival was sold out Saturday and Sunday, people taking full advantage of the sunshine and scenery.
"This is beautiful, I haven’t seen this many tulips in one spot ever," said Cindy Browne, who's visiting from Utah.
This busy season will cap out at about 50,000 people when in a normal year they’d see up to 150,000.
"This is definitely not what I expected at all," Makenzie Lundburg, who lives in Portland, said. "It was just really nice to be outside and it actually be really sunny."
Organizers say tickets are in high demand with the amazing weather. Those are all being sold online. Last weekend they had to turn away 200 cars who didn’t book ahead.
"Came to visit the in-laws, I saw there’s a tulip festival, love flowers. We don’t have a lot in Utah so needed to come," Browne said.
That wasn’t the only hot weather hot spot. At Willamette Park in Portland, the boat ramp was very busy.
"There's a lot of traffic out there, a lot of standup boards and some kayaks but a whole lot of power boats," said Chris Brentlinger, who was kayaking.
"We are enjoying the hot weather to do some kayaking, enjoy the river a little bit, cool down," Elaine Trannin said. "After really cold weather in March it's really good to have it."
And though it feels like summer in spring, Portlanders know it may not stay this way.
"It may not last but gets the kayak out on the water, gets you thinking about it, put your sweaters away, that’s what counts," Brentlinger said.
