LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in Lake Oswego Thursday night.
Lake Oswego Fire crews responded to a fire at a house on Crestline Drive near Skyland just before 9:15 p.m.
Fire officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
Crews were able to gain control of the fire with assistance from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. They are now focusing on putting out hot spots.
Firefighters do not believe anyone was home at the time of the fire and are not aware of any injuries.
The house is a total loss, according to fire officials.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
