BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters say a house and shop fire in Battle Ground Thursday afternoon appears to be suspicious.
Crews responded to the 1100 block of Southeast 20th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. to find the 1800-square-foot home and a separate 24-foot by 24-foot shop on fire, according to Clark County Fire District 3.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in under 30 minutes. Fire District 3 and the Battle Ground Police Department are investigating. There were no reported injuries.
Several other agencies assisted at the scene Thursday, including Clark County Fire and Rescue and the Vancouver Fire Department.
