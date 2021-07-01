House and vehicles total loss after fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews say a home is total loss after a fire broke out Thursday morning. At 10:01 a.m., Marion County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a report of a grass fire in the area of 66th Avenue Northeast.
When crews arrived, they found a single-story home fully involved with heavy fire and smoke activity. The first arriving engine’s officer immediately upgraded the response to a 2-alarm house fire, bringing additional fire apparatus and personnel to the fire scene. It took firefighters almost two hours to bring the blaze under control because of rural water supply logistics.
The fire resulted in a total loss of the home and several vehicles within close proximity. The scene was handed over to local law enforcement and the office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The fire is now under investigation as suspicious in nature.
