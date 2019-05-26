PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters confined flames to a single room after a home caught fire in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the home near Southeast 80th Avenue and Market around 2:50 p.m. and extinguished the flames quickly, PF&R says.
The house is being remodeled, according to PF&R. No one was hurt.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. No additional details were available for release.
