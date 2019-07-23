PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown just signed House Bill 2013 into law on Tuesday.
The bill closes a loophole to better protect victims of domestic violence and stalking from gun violence.
Up until now, people convicted of domestic violence or stalking weren't allowed to have guns, but they weren't legally required to turn in any guns or ammo they may have at home.
Now they are.
At Tuesday’s signing ceremony several advocates gathered together along with the governor.
One of them is Jennifer Langston.
A few years ago, she was shot at point-blank range by her boyfriend.
She said they fought a lot, but those fights usually ended with hurt feelings and slammed doors.
She said they agreed not to have guns, but he bought one without her knowledge.
On Apr. 1, 2014, they got into another fight but that one ended with her being held hostage for hours in their bedroom before he shot her.
"My fingers began to twist the deadbolt. I could feel the danger at my back. A voice in my head said don't get shot in the back. I turned and faced him and his gun,” Langston said. "The bullet entered my right arm, slammed into my chest walls, breaking ribs, ripping through my lung, nicking my adrenal gland and my liver before getting lodged in my back. I am a survivor.”
She believes House Bill 2013 will save lives.
It cleared the Oregon house with bipartisan support and governor brown called it another step forward in improving Oregon’s common-sense gun laws.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.