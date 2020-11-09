LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Three people have been displaced following a house fire near Lake Oswego Saturday night.
At around 6 p.m., firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Lake Oswego Fire Department responded to a fire in the 5100 block of Woodcrest Lane.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found heavy fire, thick smoke and a car on fire within the garage of a two-story home.
The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. Firefighters continued for more than an hour to salvage belongings and douse hot spots.
TVF&R said an investigator determined the cause of the fire to be discarded cooking materials that ignited nearby combustibles in the garage.
Due to the damage, the home is considered a complete loss.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
