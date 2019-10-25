GALES CREEK AREA, OR (KPTV) - A stranger dragged a dog out of a burning house in the Gales Creek area Friday afternoon, according to firefighters.
Part of Highway 6 was closed for several hours as firefighters battled the blaze on Northwest Lyda Drive, which is off Highway 6. The road opened again to traffic Friday evening.
The homeowner told firefighters he lost power about 25 minutes before the fire and drive to a neighbor's house to see if they had lost power too; When he returned to his home, he said he noticed smoke.
The homeowner said he also has a cat, which has not been located, according to fire officials.
The homeowner, who is in his 70s, says he arrived home to find two young men banging on his windows and doors to make sure everyone was out safe. When one of the men heard there might be a dog and cat inside, the homeowner says he volunteered to run inside to save them.
Crews battled the blaze from Highway 6 instead of the homeowner's driveway out of an abundance of caution, as they weren't sure about any potential power line problems.
Still a very active scene here as firefighters work to fully extinguish this house fire off HWY 6—@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6r2DnNla63— Zanders (@ZachAndersTV) October 26, 2019
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue says.
Firefighters say there were not injuries reported and the home is a total loss.
Forest Grove Fire, Banks Fire, Cornelius Fire, and Tualatin Fire were on scene Friday, as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
