PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A house fire in Portland continues to burn more than 24 hours after it started.

Fire crews have been on scene on southeast Powell and 24th since early Monday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue told FOX 12 it’s not uncommon for hotspots to pick up when they have a fire as large as this one was – and the gusty winds haven’t been helping.

Portland Fire and Rescue said a two-man crew were the first to arrive on scene.

“The first crew to arrive was Rescue 23 – they’re stationed right around the corner here,” said Terry Foster with Portland Fire and Rescue. “Before the captain on that apparatus arrived, he called for a second alarm seeing the volume of fire on his approach.”

That crew was back on scene Monday morning helping crews extinguish hot spots popping amid the rubble. Smoke from those hot spots clouded the intersection of Powell and 28th through the morning.

Portland General Electric was also on scene working on power lines that were damaged by the fire.

“The electric company has to come out here to restore power and make sure it’s safe for us to work around it as well.”

Foster says as of this morning, the ground where the building once stood is still not safe for crews to be on.

Currently, crews are mitigating the fire from the exterior. They’re hopeful to get the flames under control so investigators can determine what happened here early Sunday morning.

Foster says they have received numerous reports of people experiencing homelessness living inside and around the building.

Crews are calling the building a total loss while two homes next to it also sustained serious damage.

“Thankfully when the captain pulled up and called the second alarm right away he did a great job because they could have been a total loss had we not gotten crews here in time to knock the volume of the fire down.”

Portland Fire and Rescue is asking people to avoid the area until it subsides.