PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire said they were called to a house fire in northwest Portland Wednesday morning.
The cause was the fireplace.
It serves as a reminder, as the cooler fall weather sets in, now is the time to get your fire place inspected.
Part of the roof gone and flames inside this home is what firefighters were met with on Roseway in northwest Portland.
Portland Fire said the blaze sparked in the fireplace and spread to the living room.
It comes as a reminder, with this cooler weather, many may be headed to light a fire in the fireplace.
"It is good that they are getting their maintenance on their chimney done,” Angelica Madrigan with Portland Chimney said.
The folks with Portland Chimney have been kept busy criss crossing the metro area with this recent push of fall weather.
“It is so busy that we are booked out like a week or so,” Madrigan said.
Sweeps moving from one home to the next, cleaning and clearing, making sure that first fire of the year won't cause you any problems.
“You can get chimney fires, it is good to see just how the chimney looks like if there is any structural problems or masonry repairs. So, it is good to get that checked annually,” Madrigan said.
They recommend getting the chimney of your home inspected at least once a year.
"Getting your chimney cleaned and inspected is something that can really just save lives,” Madrigan exclaims.
A quick peak and sweep, enough to save you from a headache down the road.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
