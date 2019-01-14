MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are investigating after a home burst into flames Monday afternoon on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says no one was inside the home in the 1400 block of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road when the fire started.
Northwest Cornelius Pass Road was temporarily closed north of Skyline Boulevard as firefighters asked people to avoid the area if possible.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze.
