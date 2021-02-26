PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say shots were fired into a home in the 6700 block of Southeast 66th Avenue early Friday morning.
When officers got to the home they found the house had been hit by at least eight bullets. Investigators say at the time of the shooting the house was occupied by two adults, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old. One the bullets struck the bed where the 12-year-old boy was sleeping.
No one was hurt. There is no suspect information at this time.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Enhanced Community Safety Team by e-mailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or calling 503-823-0400.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
(1) comment
Another winner for Ms Hardesty! Are we tired of winning so much?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.