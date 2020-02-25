SALEM, OR (KPTV) - House Republicans joined Senate Republicans on Tuesday in a boycott to avoid voting on a controversial cap-and-trade bill.
For the second day, Republicans walked out of the Oregon State Capitol to boycott the cap-and-trade bill.
Empty Republican wing of the Oregon House. They are not expected to show up today. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/AyG6d4ezEW— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 25, 2020
Senate Bill 1530 has prompted protests from both sides. Those who say it will dramatically raise fuel costs and possibly put them out of business, and others who say the bill will reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change.
On Tuesday, a group called "No More Costly Walkouts Coalition" rallied in Salem against the Republican walkout. The coalition includes environmentalists, union organizations like the AFLCIO, and the Democratic Party of Oregon.
The coalition's message is that these walkouts are costing taxpayers big money because work is not getting done. Legislators can't vote on bills if they don't have a quorum.
Meantime, inside the State Capitol building, there are a lot of empty offices.
House Republican Leader Christine Drazan put out a statement criticizing Democrats for refusing to compromise - something Democrats say isn't true.
Drazan goes on to say, "Oregon House Republicans are taking a stand, with working families, in opposing Cap and Trade and this rigged process. We will continue to keep all lines of communication open. I call on Governor Brown and the majority party to refer Cap and Trade to the people.”
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek responded, saying, “I have routinely reached out to Republicans in a genuine effort to hear their ideas and compromise where we can. My door is always open. For now, they have chosen to walk off the job. We may disagree on policy, but one thing is for sure – we can’t reach consensus if the Republicans don’t show up for work.”
This is the fourth walkout by House and Senate Republicans in a year.
Democratic Senator James Manning says this is no way to run a representative democracy and it's not good for the people in Oregon, including those in the districts the republicans represent.
"The members in their communities depend on it. We have bills that are going to deal with forestry restoration. We have bills for housing, medical, all these things for people in their rural areas yet they choose to not participate," said Sen. Manning.
Last year, there was a lot of drama surrounding the Republican walkout. Gov. Kate Brown said she would send Oregon State Police troopers to bring lawmakers back to the Capitol. That spurred Sen. Brian Boquist to make threatening statements toward troopers.
This time around, Gov. Brown said she doesn’t plan on sending troopers, as Senate President Peter Courtney has indicated that he won’t request that she do so.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(5) comments
Boom!!! Thanks republicans!!! Keep up the excellent work. Love it.
This is not a bill based on facts or reason. It is a revenue bill pure and simple.
US % of world CO2 emissions = 16%.
China % of world CO2 emissions = 29%
Oregon % of US emissions = .7% or .1% of world emissions.
About 1/3 of Oregon CO2 emissions are transportation related.
Cap and Trade for Oregon is virtue signaling, not an effective remedy for CO2 production.
There is no cost benefit for Oregonians for the elimination of a fraction of .1% of world emissions and the costs imposed on Oregonians.
With Oregon CO2 emissions of .1%, you lack leverage to impact the world total, even if Oregon CO2 emissions went to zero.
Cap and Trade will never sunset, even in the face of future successful carbon scrubbing technologies. Once liberal lawmakers have an income source, it is forever, even if the need is eliminated.
Legislators, if you own an I-phone (China) and are sitting in the Starbucks drive thru, you are the problem.
Government Efficiency:
$300 million wasted on Oregon’s health care website-never used once.
$200 million wasted on Columbia Bridge study. No new lanes, failed Coast Guard requirements.
Total $500 million. That is half a BILLION wasted.
With Cap and Trade, expect the same level of wasted funds.
$500 million would buy 10,000 EV’s at $50,000 each or subsidize 20,000 at 50%. They could have been GIVEN to Oregonians to address CO2 emissions. That is 20% to 40% of the 2025 EV goal.
Return the taxpayers money. They are better qualified to spend it.
That is AWESOME!
Brown has to understand that the people of Oregon still matter!
Our votes still count!
She took away our votes for the president and sold them to CA and NY. Regardless of how Oregonians vote, ALL our Electoral votes go to the whomever gets CA and NY's votes. What kind of crooked politics is that?
Put this vote of a huge TAX on our people with NO return or justification just so she can say that she did a 'moral lean' towards climate change but in reality, NONE of this extra money will help anybody but the politicians pockets one little bit.
Send it to a vote and let the people decide.
I've already decided, Brown MUST go! She is no Democrat, she is an Authorism Totalist.
Make YOUR vote count!
.
Democratic Senator James Manning is RIGHT in saying "this is no way to run a representative democracy and it's not good for the people in Oregon, including those in the districts the republicans represent." What he SHOULD be referring to is the abuse of "emergency clauses" like the one attached to this bill to keep the outcome OUT the hands of voters by blocking it from the referendum process. This is single party rule and it's tyranny. Compromise = letting the voters decide, not tweaking an economic WMD who's scope, procedures, and definitions are in a constant state of flux. Given that voters are constantly locked out and the timberunity protests of over 10,000 people and over 1000 trucks has been ignored, it is quite clear that Oregon state representative government has been dead for quite some time. Democrats need to stop their deceit about "compromise" and get real.
The walk out is saving the Oregon taxpayers money not costing them money like the Democrats say. I do not want the legislature meeting as it has done much more harm to the State then it has done good for the State in the last 15 years. They all need to go home and not come back for at least ten years. By then the State might be ready to work for the people instead of against them !!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.