SALEM, OR (KPTV) – House Republicans were back in the Oregon State Capitol after denying a quorum on Tuesday night.
Republicans say they walked out because the legislative session was moving too quickly, and the pace of the session needed to be slowed down to allow more time to fully vet legislation.
On Wednesday, the House was back in session, with Republicans having nearly every bill brought before the House read in its entirety.
Lengthy bills took hours to get through. At one point, House representatives were not permitted to leave the chamber during the reading of the bills.
The Wednesday session spilled into the afternoon and evening and ended before 5 p.m. Because state representatives were inside the House chambers, committee meetings and hearings could not move forward.
One of the committee hearings was on SB 1530, a contentious cap and trade bill. Lawmakers in Salem have been sparring over the issue. Several rallies and protests have happened outside the capitol as well.
The hearing did take place Wednesday evening.
Democrats have been working to make SB 1530 happen, saying it is intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Democrats say the 2020 version of the address concerns that rural communities had when legislators spared over cap and trade in 2019.
Republican Rep. Christine Drazan said Wednesday they would like to see the voters decide cap and trade.
“The short session isn’t about passing huge legislation like that,” Drazan said. “We’re really here for budget fixes right now, we only have 35 days. These committees will only meet a handful of times before we close this place down. It is really tough to say that we should be moving 160-page legislation in that period of time.”
A spokesperson for House Speaker Tina Kotex’s office told FOX 12:
“The House Republicans decided to come back to work today so everyone is voting and debating legislation (you can watch live here: https://oregon.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=4&event_id=9107), including the legislation House Republicans walked out on yesterday. The Cap and Invest proposal, Senate Bill 1530, is currently in the Senate, not the House, so yesterday’s House Republican refusal to show up to work has had no impact on that.”
The state legislature’s short session is set to end on March 8.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
