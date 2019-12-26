Household germs: Where you should be cleaning more often than you probably do now

(KPTV) – Despite common belief, the germiest room in a home isn’t the bathroom.
In the day to day battle against germs, it turns out the front line is your own home.
Dr. Charles Gerba, microbiologist and professor at Arizona State University, better known as Dr. Germ, knows how to fight back.
"You're going to spend 80 percent of the time indoors, which is more than any generation in history," Gerba explained to FOX 12. "We're finding out that you don't have to do a lot more cleaning and disinfecting, you just need to be targeting it to the right areas in the home."
Where you may think there are the most germs and where they actually are will likely surprise you.
"There are more fecal bacteria in a kitchen sink than in a toilet after you flush it, probably why the dog drinks out of the toilet, he's smarter than you think,” said Gerba.
Gerba says the germ capital of your house is the kitchen.
"We found more fecal bacteria on a cutting board than a toilet seat in the average home. It's actually safe to make a sandwich on a toilet seat than a cutting board in the average home which really surprised us."
So, always use a separate cutting board for meat.
When it comes to your kitchen, it's not how often you clean but where.
Gerba said microwave and fridge handles are covered in germs and should be wiped down every day. When cleaning counters, his studies found that disinfectant wipes like these work a lot better than spraying then wiping.
But, when it comes to cleaning your sponges, Gerba said don't – just throw them out and get new ones “every 3 to 4 days.”
"The most germ-laden, the most fecal bacteria is your kitchen sponge. They get into there from raw food products, raw chicken, raw meat products, and they grow because it's wet, it's moist, you're soaking up food all the time,” explained Gerba.
Moving on to the bathroom, you'll generally find less germs there than the rest of your home, since it’s typically cleaned more often.
The exception: Watch out for the germs that fly, like when you flush the toilet.
"It looks like the Fourth of July when you flush your toilet actually,” said Gerba, “so you want to keep your toothbrush about 3 feet away from the toilet, otherwise you're going to brush your teeth with what was in the toilet, is what we've been seeing in our studies."
That also means any towels within a few feet of a toilet will get E. coli growing in them within three days.
So, wash those towels every few days.
Gerba also recommends using hot water for laundry.
"Cold water washes are terrible. Your grandma would never wear your underwear, because it's got 10 times the germs that she had in it, because she used hot water and a detergent. A very harsh detergent."
He's big on this: Pay attention to what you wash together.
"You should really sanitize your washer too, because you cross contaminate if you put your handkerchief in with your underwear. You're going to be blowing your nose with what was in your underwear."
