Housekeeper finds dead body in Portland motel; homicide detectives investigating

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a housekeeper at a Portland motel found a dead body.
Portland police responded to the Motel 6 in the 500 block of Northeast Holladay Street at 11:15 a.m. Friday and confirmed that the person, a man, was dead. Officers are calling the death suspicious.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the man’s cause and manner of death. No other details were immediately available for release.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.