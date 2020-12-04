Housing group calls on governor to call special session over pandemic help

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Stable Homes for Oregon Families was behind the calls to get lawmakers back in Salem to help Oregonians.
“This year has been just awful, and you try to find silver linings within it,” Ryan Bowser, of Corvallis, said.
Bowser and his family are among those who took advantage of the eviction moratorium as they felt the impacts of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
With daycares closed, Bowser says he and his girlfriend had to take time off work to care for their child.
“We were in that sweet spot where we made technically too much money to qualify for assisted child care, but we made to little to absorb the hit,” Bowser said.
Already living paycheck to paycheck, Bowser says the lack of money coming in really had an impact. He says right now he is two months behind on rent but has been working to pay back as much as he can. Bowser says the worry is being evicted in January when the eviction moratorium is set to expire.
“I have been late for rent one time in my entire life before this yea, and at least with the moratorium we don’t have to face the winter out in the cold,” Bowser said.
He would like to see not only state leaders come together, but Congress as well, to offer some sort of help.
Friday, Gov. Kate Brown stopped short of giving an exact day on a special session but said lawmakers were working on legislation that may offer some help to those who need it.
“I am working with Republicans and Democrats and look forward to coming up with a solution that will address these needs and that can be addressed in a special session in the next couple weeks,” Brown said.
She added that she was set to meet with lawmakers Friday and wanted to see support from both sides, saying she is hoping to know more in the next few days.
For Bowser, he will keep plugging along, but that deadline and not knowing what may happen still looms. He’s staying hopeful something will happen before the end of the year.
“We’re in this together, people have made the necessary sacrifices in a lot of ways to make sure this things works out and we are really banking on the government to have our backs on the repercussions of these lock downs so that we can move forward,” Bowser said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.