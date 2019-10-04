PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to leading an interstate marijuana trafficking operation out of Portland, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Jody Tremayne Wafer, 30, of Houston, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiring to manufacture, possess with intent to distribute, and distribute marijuana, maintaining drug-involved premises and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents, marijuana grown in Portland was trafficked into Texas. Drug proceeds were returned to Oregon through U.S. mail and passenger luggage on commercial airlines.
As part of the investigation, federal authorities have seized approximately 11,000 marijuana plants, 546 pounds of processed marijuana, more than $2.8 million in cash, 51 firearms, 26 vehicles, trailers, pieces of heavy equipment, a yacht, and three houses used as marijuana grow sites, all since August 2017.
As part of his plea agreement, Wafer has agreed to forfeit any criminally-derived proceeds and property used to facilitate his crimes prior to sentencing.
Two men from Portland, Paul Eugene Thomas, 39, and Raleigh Dragon Lau, 33, and one man from Hood River, Cole William Griffiths, 31, have all pleaded guilty to related charges in this case.
Two people from Houston, Trent Lamar Knight, 31, and Brittany Lesanta Kizzee, 29, have also pleaded guilty to related charges, according to the attorney’s office.
Wafer, Knight and Kizzee have previously been charged with kidnapping and firearms offenses in December 2017.
The kidnapping charges stem from an incident in southeast Portland where Wafer and Knight are accused of kidnapping a storage unit employee after they discovered a massive amount of marijuana missing from a storage unit.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
