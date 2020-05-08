PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Many people are wondering where they can visit and what activities they can do to enjoy the warm weather this weekend.
It’s important to know that while several state parks and others have reopened, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t continue to practice social distancing.
In Portland and the Willamette Valley area, Oregon State Parks and Recreation reopened Tyron Creek, Willamette Mission, Mongold Boat Ramp, and State Capitol Park for day-use only.
RELATED: Some Oregon parks, outdoor areas will open again in a limited capacity, governor says
Portland Parks & Recreation says parks, trails, golf courses, and natural areas remain open, but community centers, pools, playgrounds, sports courts, fields, and gold clubhouses are still closed through June 6.
For Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation, parks and trails remain open with activities limited to walking, hiking, biking, and running.
On Friday, some parks had full parking lots, but many looked like they were observing social distancing guidelines. FOX 12 spoke with two families who say they’ve noticed people being respectful of other peoples’ space and understand the rules.
“I'm going to say to keep us safe I understand,” Chassidy Fresh, a visitor at Hazel Dale Park, said. “You know, of course the kids want to come and play on the playground, but to keep everybody safe, we have to do it for now.”
“We've been going to a lot of the nature parks cause they don't have playgrounds, but it will be hard this summer,” Emilee Naik, a visitor at Tualatin Hills Nature Park, said.
Oregon Health Authority says this isn’t an invitation to travel a far distance across the state. Oregon State Parks and Recreation says if you plan to go to a state park, choose a park close to home, keep group sizes small, pack what you need, and make sure that you are practicing social distancing.
Be sure and ask Mommy Kate. After that, you can wipe your rear with the Constitution.
