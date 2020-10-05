LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -- As we're learning more about the number of positive COVID-19 cases likely linked to a gathering for the Supreme Court nomination, FOX 12 took a look at how contact tracers investigate these large-scale outbreaks.
FOX 12 spoke with Lincoln County Health Promotion Program Manager, Dr. Aimee Snyder.
Snyder says she's not surprised with the number of positive cases out of Washington D.C.
"They were outdoors which can help reduce the risk but still being close like you still need to have the six feet of space and the mask even being outdoors," Snyder said.
Snyder worked on contact tracing for the large outbreak Lincoln County saw in June at Pacific Seafood.
She says that process involved calling every single positive case, which could be a two to three-hour call asking them who they might've been in contact with over the last two weeks.
The call also involved asking people about any possible symptoms.
At an event where they may be an outbreak, Snyder says the structure to contact tracing is similar with a few differences.
"We would want to get an event list. So, who all was a guest at that event, what's their contact information and we would start trying to call those individuals," Snyder said.
She says COVID-19 is very infectious and these large outbreaks can lead to the virus spreading quickly throughout communities.
"I could look at our list of people who were our initial group of cases from our big outbreak and then just kind of see the domino effect through their households and then through the places of employment that those household members went to," Snyder said.
Snyder says temperature screenings along with social distancing and wearing face masks at events like the one in Washington D.C. could also help reduce the risk of the virus spreading throughout communities.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
