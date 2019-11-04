PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – You've probably noticed–we've experienced some unusual weather for this time of year. It's dry, which some of us love, but it's not so great for our plants.
The president at Cornell Farm, Deby Barnhart, says there's no perfect formula for taking care of plants.
"We’re at this time of year where you just have to do the best you can," Barnhart said. "If somebody gives you a formula, it will be wrong, because the weather is what changes, and the temperature changes, and the wind happens, or it doesn’t. There’s all these factors that go into whether or not your plants really need water or not."
Barnhart says you should be checking the first few inches of plants in containers and the top six inches of soil in your garden.
If it's dry, make sure and water, specifically, early in the day to prevent freezing and disease. She also says if your garden is exposed to high winds, your plants will want an extra drink.
"These are living things, right?" Barnhart said. "And we just take them all for granted like they’re all gonna live forever, and many times they do. But especially newly planted things, anything like a tree or a shrub that you may have planted this year, you need to give a little extra attention even in the winter."
Barnhart suggests checking your soil every couple of weeks to avoid stressing plants out this winter.
For tender plants, you'll want to think about buying some frost cloth or burlap to wrap them in. High winds on top of cold temperatures can be an issue, and the cloth will protect them from drying out or having leaves that look burned.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.