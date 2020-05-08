WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Contact tracers are one of the main things that need to be in place before Oregon can reopen.
For a look at how that contact tracing process works, FOX 12 spoke with Christine Keating, a Washington County Public Health nurse who's also making those contract tracing calls right now.
Keating says she anticipates that counties will be making many more calls to track COVID-19 as Oregon reopens. If you've tested positive for COVID-19, whichever county you live in, expect to get a call.
"There's a lot of questions that need to be asked - symptom onset, exposures, did they go into the hospital system, how did they get tested," Keating said.
Keating says contact tracing is not new to public health, but tracking COVID-19 poses unique challenges.
"Because there is no treatment right now, the intervention is largely a behavioral intervention," Keating said. "It's wearing masks and self-isolating. And that's tough for some people."
Keating says everyone has a different situation and can't isolate in the same way.
For example, Keating says frontline and essential workers, as well as people in crowded living conditions, can struggle with isolating themselves.
In the case that someone is asked to self isolate, Keating says public health is finding ways to help.
"We actually create support teams to go out and work grocery pickup, prescription drug pickup," Keating said. "There's a whole team that will deal with financial issues that people are facing if they need to quarantine."
So, where is the state right now?
Gov. Kate Brown is requiring counties to have a minimum of 15 contact tracers for every 100,000 people before they can reopen. The Oregon Health Authority provided FOX 12 with its chart of how many contact tracers each county has in the state.
Its latest data is from April 24, which shows the state still needs about 380 contact tracers to meet the governor's guidelines.
As the state reopens, Keating says public health officials are going to be busy.
"Not only are we looking at an expanded number of contacts as Oregon moves to open up but also an expanded definition of who we're doing contract tracing on," Keating said.
Keating also says contact tracing phone calls aren't just applying to someone who's tested positive for COVID-19.
She says now if you've been exposed to someone who tested positive and you're exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you can expect to get a call as well.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
