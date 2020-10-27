How is election security ensured? Marion Co. clerk, election worker explain

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - After ballot signatures are verified, there are still several steps that are done to ensure election security and integrity. In Marion County, after signature verification, ballots are opened by teams of two. Each person on the team is from a different political party.
“We’re taking the ballots out of the envelopes and out of the secret ballot envelope and we’re setting them up, getting them ready to be inspected for any damage or any faults in the ballot,” Jim Dahlberg, an election worker, said.
He’s been helping out with elections in Marion County since 2014. He and his partner, Judy Ferman, have been opening and sorting ballots for hours.
“I check the precinct number and make sure it’s the proper precinct, that’s another part of the job,” Dahlberg said.
Once all of the contents are separated, the two bundle the envelopes and sleeves. Those are saved by the county in case they need to double check in the future. The ballots are then moved to the pre-inspection. The teams here are checking to make sure black or blue ink was used and there are no other voter intent marks on it, like a write in.
“They’re in here because they used a pencil and sometimes a pencil is light and doesn’t always pick up, so we need eyes on that one to make sure it’s counted right,” Bill Burgess, the Marion County Clerk, said.
Burgess said there’s another process if a ballot comes back damaged too. The ballots are sorted into auto and manual piles.
“This one was set aside because as you can see it’s torn and we don’t want to put the torn ones through the scanner,” Burgess said. “So, it’ll go through a special process and we’ll use a special form where it’s going to be duplicated.”
Next, the ballots are brought to the tally room and scanned.
“They’re scanned here with an initial tabulation that we can’t read,” Burgess said.
The ballots all have to be resolved again by teams of two. Ballots that have issues are brought up on computers. For example, if the computer picks up an overvote, it is highlighted in red on the screen. The team then determines if that was an intended overvote, to vote for more than one person or not. Burgess said the results won’t be available to anyone until election day.
“It’s not really counted yet until we take the thumb drive from these machines to over there what we call our counting machine to make sense of it for an actual vote,” Burgess said.
