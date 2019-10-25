SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Natural gas rates will be going up in Oregon, starting next week.
The Oregon Public Utility Commission approved a rate increase for natural gas customers of the three regulated utilities: Avista Utilities, Cascade Natural Gas Co. and NW Natural.
The rate increases go into effect Nov. 1.
According to the Oregon PUC, rates will go up because the cost of natural gas supply spiked over the last year due to a pipeline explosion last winter, which impacted regional gas supply and caused prices to increase.
The PUC approves adjustments to each company’s rates annually to reflect changes in the actual cost of wholesale priced natural gas, known as the Purchased Gas Adjustment. This allows companies to pass through their actual cost of purchasing gas to customers without a markup on the price, according to the commission.
The utility commission reports that since 2009, people in Oregon have seen decreases in natural gas rates, with the exceptions of 2013 and 2014.
The Oregon PUC provided an outline on the rate increases for customers of each utility provider.
Avista Utilities
- Residential Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 46 therms per month will increase by $7.30, or 15.2 percent, from $48.11 to $55.41.
- Commercial Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 197 therms per month will increase by $20.51, or 11.8 percent, from $174.15 to $194.66.
- Industrial Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using an average of 3,990 therms per month will increase by $269.49, or 16.4 percent, from $1,640.57 to $1,910.06.
Cascade Natural Gas
- Residential Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using 62 therms per month will increase by $3.89, or 8.3 percent, from $46.69 to $50.58.
- Commercial Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using 264 therms per month will increase by $17.96, or 11.5 percent, from $156.73 to $174.69.
- Industrial Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using 1,748 therms per month will increase by $135.50, or 13.8 percent, from $983.63 to $1,119.13.
NW Natural
- Residential Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using 54 therms per month will increase by $2.31, or 4.4 percent, from $52.43 to $54.74.
- Commercial Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using 235 therms per month will decrease by $4.60, or negative 2.3 percent, from $197.95 to $193.35
- Industrial Customers - The monthly bill of a typical customer using 5,438 therms per month will increase by $555.82, or 3.2 percent, from $17,324.09 to $17,879.91.
NW Natural serves nearly 670,000 customers in northwest Oregon. Avista Utilities serves just over 104,000 customers in portions of southwest and northeastern Oregon. Cascade Natural Gas serves more than 75,000 customers in the Bend region and parts of Northeast Oregon.
For more information, as well as tips to reduce natural gas bills, go to Oregon.gov.
