PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Ever wonder how school districts decide on delays or closures when there is a chance for snow?
The Portland Public Schools spokesperson, Harry Esteve, says they have crews out early in the morning driving the roads, especially ones that are most concerning.
Then, around 5 a.m., transportation and facilities workers, the superintendent, and more employees phone into a call and go over weather conditions.
They then make a decision based on the information coming back from their roads crews, Esteve says.
Skyline Elementary and Forest Park Elementary, Esteve told FOX 12, are two schools they watch the closest for snow.
PPS tries to make decisions like delays or closures districtwide, if possible.
Susan Lee, a parent of a child at Forest Park Elementary says snow days can be tough for parents who don't have the option of working from home.
"We have to call out to work, and schedule, you know, babysitters and daycare. And not a lot of babysitters want to come up to Forest Heights because of the road," she said.
On the flip side, Lee told FOX 12 her child and others love hearing the words, 'Snow day.'
"Very, very excited," she said. "If the snow is too thin, then they're like, 'Oh no...I have to go to school.'"
The PPS spokesperson says you can start checking information about your child's school at their website here (pps.net) or @PPSConnect on Twitter.
Beaverton School District spokesperson, Maureen Wheeler tells FOX 12 they've also been tracking the forecast. Their method is similar.
Early in the morning around 4:30 a.m., after transportation crews begin driving routes to evaluate conditions, the superintendent consults with neighboring school district superintendents.
Sometime around 5:25 a.m., family and staff receive notifications and the decision is also posted on the district website, and social media.
