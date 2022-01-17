All over the Rose City, many celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. by learning more about his work, highlighting community leaders who continue to fight for civil rights, or by being in service to others.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – All over the Rose City, many celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. by learning more about his work, highlighting community leaders who continue to fight for civil rights, or by being in service to others.

This year’s celebrations do just that, however some have changed the way they celebrate either by limiting in-person attendance or opting to go online.

FOX 12’s Ayo Elise details the virtual events that are happening this week to commemorate Dr. King.

  • Learn more about the 12th Annual Yamhill County MLK Event here
  • Click here for more information about the Skanner Foundation’s MLK Breakfast.
  • Register for Rev. Dr. Leroy Hayes Jr. speech here
  • Keep Alive The Dream Airs on OPB+ tonight at 7 p.m., to watch the trailer click here

