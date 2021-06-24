PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As we hit triple digits this weekend, it's important to be thinking about how to keep your pets safe.
Here's some tips from The Oregon Humane Society:
• Put your hand to the pavement. If you can't hold it there for more than a couple of seconds, it's too hot for your pet's paws
• If you do notice your animal overheating and panting, get them to the coolest spot possible and get them cool, not ice, water
• Take towels and douse them in cool water
The Oregon Humane Society said it's important to be making a plan now to stay cool. Let the cool air in at night and close up the windows in the morning and leave your pets at home instead of bringing them out with you.
“There are a lot of little things you can do to keep your pet busy at home,” Laura Klink with the Oregon Humane Society said. “There's homemade toys that you can make for your dog or cat to keep their brains busy. So you know while it's really hot they won't be able to get the physical exercise but you can still exercise with mental exercises.”
The Oregon Humane Society said it has about 100 dogs at the shelter who need walks and exercise.
The facility is air conditioned, but when the dogs go outside they have kiddie pools and misters.
The Oregon Humane Society said it's important to know not all dogs are good swimmers. Be keeping an eye on your pet if they are outside.
