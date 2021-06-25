PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – We’ve given you some tips on how to protect yourself and your pets in the heat this weekend. What about the best ways to protect your plants?
The first thing you’re going to want to do is a deep watering for both established and new plants. That means watering your plants by taking your hose and letting it soak them for 15 minutes. If you can do it in the morning, that is the best time to do it.
You can also use a shade cloth to protect them, but that’s only recommended for shade plants or new plants that are still fragile. Katie Frey with the Portland Nursery says you do not need to bring any potted, outdoor plants inside.
“Plants hate air conditioning. As I've found, I did that once, where I brought my potted peppers inside and they died really quickly in the air conditioning. So, that stresses them out more in the extreme temperature changes,” Frey said.
She also added to avoid planting anything until this heat wave is over and of course stay hydrated when you’re tending to your plants.
