PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Now is the time to get ready for this heat and start making your home as cool as possible.
We got some advice from Portland General Electric – they say take advantage of the cool air when we do have it with windows open if you can at night.
Then when you wake up in the morning, that’s the time to switch to AC and while it may sound a little warm your best bet for saving energy is getting it up to at least the mid-seventies.
"It’s amazing what putting it up a few degrees will do for the grid and for your own cost savings and conservation," John Farmer with PGE said.
Fans help move that air around and keep it a little cooler inside too.
Keep the blinds closed and if you don’t have good blinds, you can put up a light-colored sheet.
Avoid things that make your home unnecessarily hot like cooking, and if you do use the stove and run the fan above, only keep that on for a few minutes because remember that will suck air out and you don’t want to lose any cool air.
PGE's peak energy usage times are about 6 to 9 in the morning and 5 to 9 at night so even things like running the dishwasher, showering and doing laundry outside of those times can make a difference.
