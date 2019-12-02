PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Experts expect Cyber Monday to break record sales this year, but there are some risks that come with all of that online activity.
Two big things to look out for: protecting your information online and keeping your packages away from thieves.
While shoppers eagerly await online savings, the Better Business Bureau warns, scammers are ready too.
BBB has several tips to protect yourself and your information:
- Watch out for false advertising and look closely at the web addresses on your browser; scammers can create websites that look authentic but aren’t.
- Keep your anti-virus software up to date.
- Price check before you buy because sometimes those online deals are misleading.
- Use your credit card instead of your debit card. If any shady charges come up, it might be easier to dispute them that way.
On this Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects nearly 70 million people to spend more than $9 billion, and all of that clicking means a whole lot of packages are right around the corner.
According to a new study, Portland is one of the worst cities in the country for package thefts.
A group called SafeWise analyzed theft trends and Google data to figure out where porch pirates strike most.
They found the Portland metro area comes in third, just behind San Francisco and Salt Lake City.
To avoid becoming victim, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office suggests:
- Schedule deliveries to arrive when you’re home.
- Have a neighbor or friend pick up your packages.
- Deliver packages to shipping stores or an Amazon locker.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
