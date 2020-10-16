(KPTV) - Registered voters in Oregon and Washington can make sure their vote is counted this election by tracking their mailed-in ballot online.
All ballot tracking is done online.
In Oregon, voters can go to oregonvotes.gov. From there, click "My Vote" and then hit "Go To My Vote Now" - this is where voters enter their first and last name and birthdate, then click submit. After that, voters will be shown the status of their ballot.
For Multnomah County voters, there's an even more in-depth option under the website multnomah.ballottrax.net. Again, voters will fill in their name, birthdate and also their zip code.
Once logged in, voters can sign up to receive alerts via email or text.
The Multnomah County website will also show once the ballot has been mailed, received, and when it's accepted.
In Washington, voters can go to votewa.gov to see where their ballot is. The website will show if the ballot has been mailed, when it's received by the elections office, and if it was processed.
If there are any issues with a ballot once it's received, officials told FOX 12 that the election's office will get ahold of the voter.
