WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - People all over the world are coming up with inventive ways to make masks at home, including in Oregon.
However, many of these projects require a sewing machine or needle and thread, and taking a trip to the store to buy supplies may not be our first choice right now. FOX 12 spoke with two people who have come up with easy, five-minute-or-less ways to create a mask covering before your next essential trip out the door.
A dentist from West Linn, Dana Yip, has come up with a way to re-purpose boxer briefs into two-play face masks, and it doesn’t even require any tools.
His video on YouTube is being shared all over. You can laugh all you want, and that’s exactly what Yip wants: to add a little humor to our lives right now.
“I believe this is the time when we should be laughing,” Yip said. “This is a serious time, so we only have each other now. It’s all family time and we gotta make the best of it.”
For people who don’t have boxers, it’s as easy as grabbing an old t-shirt and some scissors.
Just how easy is it to make a face mask from home? THIS EASY! ⬇️Only requires an old t-shirt and scissors (even my dull ones worked). Tonight on @fox12oregon at 4:00, you’ll also find out how boxer briefs can be transformed! 🩳 pic.twitter.com/sGRI2iyFZ2— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 7, 2020
There is a video racking up hundreds of thousands of views, which wasn’t even originally created to help people during COVID-19. It’s titled: How to Make a Dust Mask out of a Tee Shirt.
Mike Meara, who lives in Virginia, uploaded the tutorial while he was remodeling his daughter’s bathroom in 2017.
“Who could’ve thought three years later it could explode for a completely unrelated reason?” Meara said. “It’s very hard to describe, yeah. The comments section has been absolutely wonderful for me the past couple weeks just because of the isolation.”
Meara says you can stuff the extra fabric inside for more protection, or take the scraps of fabric, create a pocket and put a HEPA filter inside.
The CDC says cloth coverings should include multiple layers of fabric, be removed safely without touching your eyes, nose or mouth, and be routinely washed.
The CDC also says your washing machine at home should suffice in sterilizing after wearing your cloth mask out.
