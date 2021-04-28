MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With 15 Oregon counties shifting to extreme risk on Friday, there will be tighter restrictions on several activities, including high school sports.
Ben Schultz coaches the boys basketball team at Gervais High School. He told FOX 12 that under extreme risk, prepping for games will look different.
Schultz says the amount of players they can have in the gym drops significantly and they have to stay six feet apart - that means doing drills only.
He says the Gervais School District - like many others - opted in to compete this season, meaning they play games no matter risk level.
Right now, he says it looks like that will still happen but adds they're still waiting on what the exact rules are.
"We were given the okay by the state and by the county that we can play before the governor decided to move us to the extreme level. And in the guidance we were given, if we are moved to an extreme level, we will still be able to play, just shrinks the kind of number of people allowed in the gym," Schultz said.
Schultz says they're not allowing any fans in the gym right now. Instead, they will broadcast the games on Zoom or on Facebook, so that fans can watch from home.
He also said coaches are being trained to administer COVID-19 rapid tests for players and coaches, and he says that'll be on hand if someone is showing symptoms.
