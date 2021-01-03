LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – More than just happy to be here, Lakeridge senior Luke Basso is a rare breed.
We often talk about the quarterback, the wide receivers, defensive backs, linebackers and running backs. Punters need love too, but we don’t often talk about a snapper.
“I always was a center in youth football and just one day my coach at Lakeridge, Tyler Dodge, he was our special teams’ coordinator, he told me that I should become a long snapper for varsity,” Basso said.
It came in a snap.
“This was always a position that I was like, I thought the center did that anyway,” he said.
When asked what he thinks when he sees himself in a national ranking as the 4th best long snapper recruit in the country, he said:
“Definitely, it’s awesome. I love it,” Basso said.
After two years of diligence, the Pacer led college education as a preferred walk-on for Mario Cristobal’s home state, Ducks.
‘It’s an honor. I am super excited about it. It’s something that I have been working hard on for a long time. Since I am a preferred walk-on, it pushes me to get better every day, and it pushes me to compete and earn that full scholarship at Oregon and show that I can be a leader on and off the field,” Basso said.
Basso’s grandparents and mom are on the platypus bus now.
“My family is actually kind of a Beaver family, which is always kind of funny, he said. “My grandparents went to Oregon State but definitely the Ducks when things got serious. The Ducks were really what I wanted in a school.”
If only Basso and the Pacers could squeeze in an abbreviated high school senior year.
“I am really hoping for this season. I feel right now that there is a good chance that it will happen. I know that we have practice that is supposed to start on Feb. 8,” he said. “But I mean, however many years, since 3rd grade, I have been part of this program, so it would mean everything to me to play this season.”
Basso has been putting in the quarantine work with University of Oregon alum and NFL veteran, Tanner Carew who snapped for the Ducks in the 2015 National Title game.
“He’s helped me understand the game more so when I run down the field; I can sort of understand what it is that I need to do and have a bigger sense of that just more of the game and less of the snapping as well,” he said.
When asked what has been the biggest takeaway in life that he learned when so much has been taken away from what you would typically do, Basso said:
“Don’t take this time for granted, especially with people you love, and definitely this all blows over just go out there and succeed with what you are doing,” he said.
The kids will be alright.
If you know of any high school senior athletes who deserve some praise, reach out to Nick Krupke at Nick.Krupke@kptv.com or on social media via his Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram.
