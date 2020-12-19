CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – The first national signing day was a bright spot for some local teens who haven’t been able to get on the field this season.
Jacques Badolato-Birdsell is a name that rattles right off the tongue during Friday night lights, which remain dark at Camas High School and all around the region.
“It’s just a reminder of, just gotta keep grinding and do what I know best,” Badolato-Birdsell.
He is s best at toting the rock carrying Camas to the 2019 WIAA 4A title now more than a year ago.
“That day was special, that’s for sure,” Badolato-Birdsell said.
The Papermaker class of 2021 still waits to print wins on the field and in the classroom.
“It’s just hard doing online school. It’s just different. It’s something we all aren’t used to, but we have to adapt to it,” he said.
Badolato-Birdsell chooses to live in the moment after the first part of his life proved nothing ever stays the same.
“I had to learn English, and I still to this day, my English ain’t the best,” he said.
Jacques was adopted from Kinshasa, the largest city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“It was just one day, I didn’t even know what was going on, it was one day, and my uncle just comes in the car and takes, because there was five of us, I have five siblings in Africa,” he said.
Still unclear as to why he was separated from his family, Badolato-Birdsell recalls being in an orphanage for about a year before meeting his new parents from Camas, Dina Badolato and Rod Birdsell, along with their first adopted daughter, now his big sister, Poonam, in 2011.
“It gave me perspective a little bit, basically. How things can be like that and just seeing it from two different pictures, it’s like, it’s just I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s different,” Badolato-Birdsell said.
An avid soccer player growing up in central Africa, the bruising Camas power back has another move on the horizon after committing to play football for and study business at the University of Nevada despite not being able to tour the university in person due to the pandemic.
“I just had to go with my guts and with these hard times, just gotta go with your guts and live with it and of course adapt and overcome,” Badolato-Birdsell said.
When asked how much he learned through Coach Jon Eagle’s program at Camas with the Papermakers has made him mentally strong enough to be in this moment right now where we all have to continue to be diligent and practice patience, he said:
“Tough times is what makes us, basically is how I see it and my whole life, tough times made me, so it’s just another tough time, that’s all life is. You don’t know what is going to happen. You just have to adapt and overcome it,” Badolato-Birdsell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.