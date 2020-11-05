Human remains discovered near Douglas Co. lake believed to be missing Eugene man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KTPV) - Human remains discovered near a lake in Douglas County are believed to be a missing Eugene man.
On Monday morning, a man visiting Timpanogas Lake discovered skeletal remains in the forest.
The lake is 93 miles northeast of Roseburg and 94 miles southeast of Eugene.
Multiple search missions had taken place in that area over the last year looking for 37-year-old Roscoe Casita.
Casita was reported missing to the Eugene Police Department on Sept. 7, 2019. On Sept. 9, 2019, Casita’s 2017 blue Subaru Outback was located by family members at Timpanogas Lake.
Deputies recovered the remains this week. Investigators believe the remains are those of Casita, but the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office to make a positive identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.
Deputies said foul play is not suspected in this case.
No further details were released.
