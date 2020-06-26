NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV)- The Washington County Medical Examiner confirmed the remains found on Saturday were those of Allyson Watterson.
The final cause of Watterson’s death has not been determined and detectives will continue to follow up any tips that come in about the case.
The Sheriff’s office said they “offers their sincerest condolences to the family as they have faced unthinkable circumstances for the past six months since Allyson was first reported missing. We’d also like to thank everyone who helped in the extensive search efforts and to those who provided valuable tips and information to our investigators during this time.”
Watterson disappeared near North Plains days before Christmas last year after initial reports she and her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, were hiking in the area.
According to investigators, he was the last person Allyson was with.
Garland is currently in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, unrelated to her disappearance.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
