Human remains found in southern Oregon could be those of missing actor

GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – Officers searching for a missing Grants Pass man have found human remains they believe are likely his.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, Josephine County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and Oregon State Police have been looking for actor Charles Levin for the past week.
GPDPS reported that Levin was in the process of moving when he was last seen.
At about 8 p.m. Saturday, someone found Levin’s car in a remote area northeast of Selma.
Inside the car, OSP troopers found Levin’s dog dead. Levin was not in his car or in the immediate proximity of the vehicle.
Josephine County Search and Rescue responded to the area, and along with GPDPS investigators and troopers, they conducted a grid search of the steep and rugged terrain.
After hours of searching, human remains were located. Based on the circumstances, GPDPS says there is a high probability that the remains are those of Levin.
The final identification of the remains will be completed by the medical examiner.
