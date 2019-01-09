MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA (KPTV) - Human remains found near the deadly California crash site involving the Hart family from Woodland have been confirmed through DNA testing to be 16-year-old Hannah Hart.
Hannah was one of two missing Hart children who had not been accounted for following the crash on the California coastline in Mendocino County in March 2018.
Investigators said Jennifer and Sarah Hart, along with three of their adopted children, were pronounced dead immediately after the crash scene was discovered. The couple’s three other children were believed to also be in the car, but they were not immediately found.
Another body was later discovered and confirmed to be 12-year-old Ciera Hart through DNA analysis.
In May 2018, skeletal remains of a foot in a shoe entangled inside pants were discovered near the crash scene.
DNA testing was inconclusive and the remains could not be positively identified. However, in October, the mother of Markis, Abigail and Hannah Hart contacted investigators and provided a DNA sample that was used for comparison testing.
This week, deputies said those test results showed a positive identification of the partial remains found in May 2018 as being Hannah Hart.
Devonte Hart remains listed as a missing person and the only remaining person not accounted for in the crash.
“It is believed, the most likely scenario is that he too perished in this incident but the case remains open and active,” according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
Of the four previous children found following the crash, three tested positive for diphenhydramine in their blood. Diphenhydramine is an active ingredient in Benadryl. The other child had no toxicology finding, according to investigators.
Investigators previously said Jennifer Hart, the driver, was drunk, with a blood-alcohol content of .102 at the time of the crash.
Reports of possible abuse and neglect involving the Hart children emerged as the investigation unfolded. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services opened a Child Protective Services investigation of the family days before the crash.
RELATED:
4/13: Jennifer Hart was drunk at time of crash; wife, kids had Benadryl ingredient in system
4/11: Friend called 911 about worrisome text from Sarah Hart before deadly crash
4/6: Hart family volunteered at Sherwood farm and food pantry
4/6: Sheriff’s office addresses 911 call of alleged abuse involving Hart family before deadly crash
4/5: California sheriff believes Woodland family case is ‘more of a crime than it is a crash’
4/4: Extensive search launched for missing Hart children in California
4/3: Investigators piece together Woodland family’s travel route before deadly California crash
4/2: Friends react to Woodland family’s deadly California crash as new details emerge
4/1: Crash that killed Woodland family may have been intentional act, CHP says
3/31: Court docs: Speedometer in Woodland family’s car ‘pinned’ at 90 mph in deadly California crash
3/29: Search warrant served at home of Woodland family killed in California crash
3/28: Deputies ID family from Woodland killed in California crash; three children missing
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.