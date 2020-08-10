LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Human remains that were found near Sweet Home in April have been positively identified.
On April 6, the sheriff's office received a call about possible human remains found on Weyerhaeuser property in the 41000 block of Upper Calapooia Drive.
The remains were found about a mile from Upper Calapooia Drive in a densely forested area by hikers, according to the sheriff's office.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as Mark Hardin, a Linn County resident.
Hardin was reported missing to the sheriff's office in 2011. The sheriff's office said an extensive search and investigation were conducted, including a large search operation in the remote areas of Upper Calapooia.
No evidence of foul play has been found during the previous or current investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
