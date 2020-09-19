MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Human remains were found in the property of missing man, George Atiyeh, in the North Fork Road area on Thursday, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office has not confirmed the identity of the remains and are waiting for results from the county medical examiner.
Atiyeh remains the last person reported missing in Marion County following the fires, according to the sheriff’s office. To date there have been a total of five people who have died due to the wildfires in Marion County.
