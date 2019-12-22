ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) – A human skull that was found near Interstate 5 in the Roseburg area in June 2018 has been identified as the remains of a Myrtle Creek man.
Oregon Department of Transportation workers were near the northbound Exit 124 offramp when they found human remains on June 6, 2018.
The remains were confirmed to be human. Police said the remains consisted of a skull. The area was searched for additional remains, but none were located.
OSP says through DNA testing, the remains were determined to be those of Scott Evenson from Myrtle Creek. Evenson would have been 44 years old at the time of the skull’s recovery, according to OSP.
Anyone with information about Evenson between 2015 and 2018 is asked to contact Detective Tina Nibblett at (541) 440-3334 or Detective Michael Tabor at (541) 440-3315.
