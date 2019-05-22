COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Humane Society of Cowlitz County is looking more like a farm ever since it became inundated with livestock.
Since January, animal control and shelter staff have scrambled to create makeshifts pens for all the chickens, goats and even a cow at its Longview facility. Some of the materials, like a lean-to for the calf, were donated by community members.
Spread across five separate investigations, the shelter is currently caring for more than 200 seized livestock animals. Of those cases, 150 of them are from one property and another 79 are from another.
“All these cases…that we’re talking about are all cruelty or neglect cases in the county,” said Animal Control Officer Tina Schneider, Wednesday.
It’s a dramatic spike in cases for the agency.
“People are becoming more vocal about what they’re seeing, instead of not wanting to talk about what’s going on at the neighbor’s house,” Schneider said.
One heartbreaking case: a calf they call “Maybe.” The calf arrived at the shelter 400 pounds underweight with sores on its hooves and legs.
“It was a critical situation when we found him, so we removed him,” Schneider said.
The facility is also housing more than a dozen goats. With so much livestock, there’s less room for the animals you’d expect to see at shelters.
“Almost all our dog runs are now converted into livestock space,” Executive Director Charmaine Nawrocki said. “It’s creating a huge strain on where we can take animals.”
That’s why the nonprofit desperately needs more people to foster livestock animals while their court cases are pending.
Shelter leaders also said it’s a crucial time to look to the future; their current location off Columbia Boulevard is more than 40 years old.
“We need a new facility,” Nawrocki said.
The Humane Society is eyeing a property more than four times bigger that will be given to them for free if they can raise the roughly $4 million needed for the new buildings.
So far, the shelter has raised about $500,000 and would add proceeds from the sale of the current facility into the pot of money.
If you would like to foster an animal, donate toward their care or help raise the money for the new shelter, you can find more information at the Humane Society of Cowlitz County’s website: https://cowlitzhumane.com/
